Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson to hold meeting on 2022 operating budget

Governor Parson will hold a press conference to discuss the 2022 operating budget on Monday,...
Governor Parson will hold a press conference to discuss the 2022 operating budget on Monday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Parson will hold a press conference to discuss the 2022 operating budget on Monday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m.

He will discuss efforts needed to extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) and related allowances, taxes and assessments necessary for funding MO HealthNet.

His press conference will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook Page.

