Gov. Parson to hold meeting on 2022 operating budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Parson will hold a press conference to discuss the 2022 operating budget on Monday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m.

He will discuss efforts needed to extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) and related allowances, taxes and assessments necessary for funding MO HealthNet.

His press conference will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook Page.

