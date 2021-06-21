Fort Massac State Park to build historical village

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Laidlaw building that sits right next to Fort Massac State Park will soon be history.

The eyesore is scheduled to be torn down and replaced with a village aimed at attracting more tourist to Metropolis.

Demolition is set to begin as soon as possible.

“We hope to build a period village or a historical village to match, to compliment the fort,” say Mike Korti, President of Friends at Fort Massac.

Korti says this project is years in the making.

“It’s been a goal our ours and once we started, we just didn’t think we should quit. So, we purchased the property in 2013. That pretty much sealed the deal for continuing on with the project,” says Korti

Korti explanted what all the village will include.

“We hope to have a black smith, church, school, city hall, general store...things like that for people to go in and visit,” said Korti.

At a news conference on June 21, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler announced a $200,000 grant to kick start demolition on the old Laidlaw building.

That grant comes from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“To be able to announce the demolition of the Laidlaw building, that’s been an eye sore in this community for many years. It’s right next door to fort Massac. For the village of Fort Massac, Friends of Fort Massac, to be able to build their dream of this village right here. It’s an exciting day for Metropolis and the State of Illinois,” said Fowler.

Fowler predicts the site will become another tourist destination in Southern Illinois.

“As tourism continues to grow in Southern Illinois, this is going to be another great economic driver for southern Illinois and for this area” said Fowler.

This has been a project on Fowler’s radar since he took office.

“This is one of the first things they brought to my attention. And it is one of the first things you see when you come into town. But, not only does it need to come down, but they have a plan,” said Fowler.

Korti says this project won’t be cheap.

The final price tag for the project is unknown.

“We will start seriously working on fundraising because we’ll need a lot of money to build the village of course. We’re going to try and use as many grants as possible but I’m sure we’ll need some cash to work with” says Korti.

There is no timetable on how long the project will take.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.