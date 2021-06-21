Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Stormy Monday

Storms will be developing along and behind a cold front today. (Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert)
Storms will be developing along and behind a cold front today. (Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert)((Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert))
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will start off very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, but a cool down is on the way.

Southern Illinois could see a few leftover storms during the pre-dawn hours.

Storms will be developing along and behind a cold front late this morning and into the the afternoon.

Ahead of the front, there is a chance for an isolated severe storm in our southern counties.

Damaging winds look to be the greatest risk for western Kentucky, Tennessee and southeast Missouri.

Heavy rain with accumulations of 1 inch to isolated spots of 2 inches or higher is also possible.

High temperatures Monday will happen early and continue to drop through the day.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear with temps dropping into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

Cooler and more comfortable weather conditions will stay around for a few days.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

By the end of the week, southerly winds return making it humid, warmer and increase our chances for more rain and storms.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys, suspect
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain & Storms Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
We are going to be on one of those weather ‘roller coaster rides’ over the next few days....
FIRST ALERT: Another hot day!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook