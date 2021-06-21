First Alert: Stormy Monday

(KFVS) - Today will start off very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, but a cool down is on the way.

Southern Illinois could see a few leftover storms during the pre-dawn hours.

Storms will be developing along and behind a cold front late this morning and into the the afternoon.

Ahead of the front, there is a chance for an isolated severe storm in our southern counties.

Damaging winds look to be the greatest risk for western Kentucky, Tennessee and southeast Missouri.

Heavy rain with accumulations of 1 inch to isolated spots of 2 inches or higher is also possible.

High temperatures Monday will happen early and continue to drop through the day.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear with temps dropping into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

Cooler and more comfortable weather conditions will stay around for a few days.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

By the end of the week, southerly winds return making it humid, warmer and increase our chances for more rain and storms.

