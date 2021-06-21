Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at The Branson Coaster Sunday.
Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. at the coaster on West State Highway 76.
Crews arrived to find the child underneath a coaster. Rescuers worked for nearly two hours to free him. Medical crews airlifted the patient to a Springfield hospital.
The accident is under investigation. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
