Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at The Branson Coaster Sunday.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. at the coaster on West State Highway 76.

Crews arrived to find the child underneath a coaster. Rescuers worked for nearly two hours to free him. Medical crews airlifted the patient to a Springfield hospital.

The accident is under investigation. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

