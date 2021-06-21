Driver hits two telephone poles during police chase in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A police chase in Graves County ended when the driver crashed his vehicle into two telephone poles.

On June 21 at approximately 12:52 a.m., a Deputy attempted to stop a 2019 Dodge Charger which was traveling northbound on the Purchase Parkway from the Wingo area.

The vehicle was driving erratically.

When the Deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee.

A pursuit of the vehicle continued northbound on the Purchase parkway and Interstate 69 until the vehicle exited onto West Broadway, at exit 22.

The Charger turned onto South 16th Street off of Broadway and then traveled East on Water Street.

Upon entering the intersection of Water Street and South 7th Street, the vehicle bottomed out, rupturing the radiator and engine oil pan.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle.

The Charger struck a telephone pole at the southwest corner of East Water Street and South 6th Street.

The Charger also struck a second telephone pole at this intersection before coming to rest.

The driver, identified as Dylan Casey, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested at the scene.

Casey nor any other individuals were injured as a result of the collision.

A search of the vehicle revealed a rifle, a handgun, over two ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Casey was lodged in the Graves County Jail and charged with numerous traffic offenses.

More charges are pending based on the completion of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

