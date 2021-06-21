Heartland Votes
Advertisement

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

By CNN staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain.

The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste.

That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 - the loss of smell and taste.

The relatively small study followed 782 people who had MRI scans three years apart, before and after the pandemic.

While researchers believe the findings are compelling, they have not been authenticated by peer review.

Also, because the study only looked at COVID-19 patients’ brains shortly after being infected, the long-term effects are not clear.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An Englishman with enlarged kidneys is about to have major surgery to remove them.
Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Police ID driver who they say rammed bike riders during Arizona race
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal