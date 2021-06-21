Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues this morning for Summer Wells, the missing 5-year-old from East Tennessee.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Wells on Wednesday, June 16.

She was last seen Tuesday night leaving her home in Hawkins County near Johnson City. There are now 41 agencies involved with the search for Summer.

They’re using aircraft, K-9s, trained professional searchers.

TBI says they have received 137 tips related to Summer’s disappearance, so far no luck.

If you have any information about Summer’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson, Franklin Counties
Heartland Regional Medical Center is located in Marion, ill. (Source: KFVS)
Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion revises visitor policy
A canoer on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri drowned on Saturday, June 19.
Canoer on Current River in Carter Co. drowns
Several parts of Missouri are cleaning up after strong overnight storms. (Source: Pexels/stock...
Storm causes damage in mid-Missouri, St. Louis area
Illinois’ primary election will be moved from March to June next year under a plan that expands...
Illinois governor signs voter access plan that moves primary