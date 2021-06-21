Heartland Votes
Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

