8.5lbs of meth seized in McCracken Co., 5 people facing drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people last week during Methamphetamine trafficking investigations.

On June 17 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Sylvia Pricilla Fiers of McCracken County.

Fiers was stopped on Olivet Church Road in McCracken County.

During the stop, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 indicated the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and located 3.5lbs of Crystal Methamphetamine and over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Fiers was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

As the investigation continued into the evening detectives conducted surveillance on a McCracken County hotel located at 2960 Husbands Road.

Detectives located and arrested 49-year-old Jose Luis Lopez of Denver, Colorado at the hotel.

A search warrant was executed on Lopez’s hotel room and vehicle.

During a search of the hotel room detectives located two additional pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Detectives then searched Lopez’s vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle detectives located an additional two pounds of Methamphetamine concealed in a door panel.

A fabricated hidden compartment was located under the rear seat of the vehicle.

Detectives located over $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds hidden in the compartment.

On June 18 detectives conducted another drug investigation.

Detectives learned that 44-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Louisville was selling large amounts of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Detectives contacted Johnson by using a cooperating witness.

Johnson agreed to sell one pound of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Through surveillance, detectives observed Johnson and two other men arrive at a Paducah hotel on Cairo Road.

Johnson delivered the Methamphetamine while the other two men acted as lookouts for Johnson.

All three were arrested.

The other men were identified as 45-year-old Demetrius Coatley of Louisville and 30-year-old Kyle Bratcher of Louisville.

Detectives recovered the pound of Methamphetamine that Johnson sold to the cooperating witness along with additional Methamphetamine concealed in a false drink can inside the vehicle.

Johnson was also found in possession of $4,500 that was believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Kristopher Johnson has an extensive criminal history including a conviction for murder in Graves County in 2000.

Johnson also has prior convictions for robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in Methamphetamine.

All five individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail where they remain.

In all, detectives seized 8.5lbs of Crystal Methamphetamine and approximately $30,000 in suspected drug money.

Methamphetamine is typically sold by the gram.

If sold by the gram the seized Methamphetamine in these cases has an estimated street value in excess of $380,000.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Paducah Office of the DEA.

