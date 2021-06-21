37th Great Race brings business to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Great Race rolls into Cape Girardeau Tuesday afternoon.

That means a surge of business in the city and downtown area.

Many business in Cape are extending their hours to draw new faces to their stores.

“We’re hoping it’ll bring in a large crowd,” said Emilie Buelow, owner of Annie Em’s Antiques and Gift Shop.

She says she would like to see a variety of new faces and people in downtown Cape.

“I’m hoping there will be some new people. Maybe some people from out of town that maybe live close or haven’t been downtown before, or haven’t been downtown in a longtime,” said Buelow.

The city last hosted the great race seven years ago.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event.

“We actually got best stop in 2013, so now were really trying to get that again this year,” said Kanaan Rhodes said.

Kanaan Rhodes, owner of The Room Hair and Design Studio says downtown Cape goes above and beyond to make sure visitors feel welcomed and comfortable.

“It’s great to improve or to actually help the image of Cape Girardeau and I think we’ve got a great town downtown we got the river; we’ve got a great place to shop, a great place to eat, a place to hang out,” Jim Maevers said.

Jim Maevers, owner of Pastime Antiques said even if visitors can’t shop tomorrow night, they’ll get an idea of what’s downtown and may come back.

“I think the more positive images we have out there in the community and in the Midwest because it started in San Antonio and will go all the way to South Carolina, so they’ll have people that will be traveling through here from all over the country and its great for them to get a chance to see Cape Girardeau and downtown Cape,” said Maevers.

