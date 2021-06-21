Heartland Votes
12-year-old boy injured in Branson roller coaster accident

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson Coaster Sunday.
By Associated Press
Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized after an accident at a roller coaster attraction in Branson.

Branson officials say the accident happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Branson Coaster.

Emergency responders found the child trapped on a ride with what appeared to be serious injuries.

The child had to be extricated.

He was flown by helicopter to a Springfield hospital.

Details about his injuries have not been released.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

