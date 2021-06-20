Report: 10 confirmed dead in Saturday’s I-65 wreck

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock has confirmed the number of people killed in Saturday’s wreck on Interstate 65 near Greenville, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reports that Garlock confirmed 10 people were killed, including nine children.

Garlock reportedly said the vehicles likely hydroplaned on the wet roads due to the weather.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

In the meantime, the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch shared a statement of bereavement Saturday night. This organization says its mission is to offer a home to “Alabama’s needy, neglected, or abused, school-age children” released a statement on social media late Saturday night saying “our ranch has suffered great loss,” confirming one of its vehicles was involved in a multi-vehicle crash earlier in the day.

Reeltown High School has since released a statement saying “Due to the tragic events involving the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, who are part of our Reeltown High School family, we are offering counseling and prayer support at 1:00 pm tomorrow (Sunday, June 20th) at the RHS cafetorium. Please keep Tallapoosa Girls Ranch and the Reeltown family in your prayers!

Prayers for our Girls Ranch Family, our Reeltown Community, and all the lives touched by the tragedy on I-65 today. pic.twitter.com/fVEb0vaoS3 — Reeltown Rebels Football (@ReelRebelsFB) June 20, 2021

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 137 past exit 130 in Greenville. The AP reports that two vehicles were involved.

Michael Smith, CEO of Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, gave more information. He said two vans were involved in the accident, including one of their that was returning from a week away at Gulf Shores.

Smith said there were a total of nine people in that van. Eight were killed. The only survivor was the ranch director for the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, who is currently at a medical facility in unknown condition.

The children who were killed ranged in age from 4 to 17.

Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19, 2021. (Source: Viewer)

The wreck was cleared with both northbound and southbound lanes reopening Sunday afternoon.

SCENE PHOTOS OR VIDEOS

ALEA is asking for the public’s help gathering information and photos about Saturday’s crash. Anyone with photos or videos related to the crash is asked to submit those photos or videos to media.relations@alea.gov or share via social media @aleaprotects.

PUBLIC OFFICAL STATEMENTS

Several Alabama leaders and lawmakers are expressing their condolences on social media.

“Yesterday was a tragic day for our state. My heart goes out to the loved ones of all who perished during the storm in Butler & Tuscaloosa counties. Let’s keep these families, communities & first responders lifted in prayer,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a tweet. The Tuscaloosa County deaths were those of a 24-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “No words can comfort the families and loved ones of these children during this tragedy. My family, staff, and the people of Alabama are praying for peace and comfort for all affected during this unimaginable time.”

Rep. Barry Moore: “Heartbreaking. Heather and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones and a full recovery for those injured in the crash.”

Rep. Mo Brooks: “Martha and I are devastated to hear about the deadly wreck on I-65. We are praying for all involved, and ask that you do the same.”

Rep. Mike Rogers: “I am praying for the families of all the victims who were injured or killed in the tragic car wreck on I-65. It is devastating to hear that multiple victims were children from Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, which provides a home for neglected or abused school-age children.”

White House spokesman Ike Hajinazarian sent the following statement: “We’re mourning the tragic loss of life that occurred in yesterday’s accident in Butler County — and we join all Alabamians in praying for the loved ones of those impacted by this horrific incident. We’re continuing to monitor the severe weather impacting the Southeast, in contact with local officials, and stand ready to assist.”

