MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multiple vehicle crash is blocking one of the west bound lanes on I-24 in McCracken County.

Deputies are currently on scene of a multiple vehicle collision on the I-24 Bridge west bound about the .5 mile marker.

One west bound lane is open.

Everyone is encouraged to use an alternate route.

