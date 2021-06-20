KY 305/Cairo Road blocked in McCracken County due to fire

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The KY 305/Cairo Road is blocked in McCracken County due to a large structure fire.

The fire is between the KY 725/Woodville Road and Emily Drive, in the 7400 block.

The fire has spread to a nearby fence line and field.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KTC) reported that the road should be closed for the next three hours.

The McCracken County Rescue Squad is establishing a detour.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

