KY 305/Cairo Road blocked in McCracken County due to fire
Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The KY 305/Cairo Road is blocked in McCracken County due to a large structure fire.
The fire is between the KY 725/Woodville Road and Emily Drive, in the 7400 block.
The fire has spread to a nearby fence line and field.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KTC) reported that the road should be closed for the next three hours.
The McCracken County Rescue Squad is establishing a detour.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
