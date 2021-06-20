KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Isabelle Hanson, an anchor and reporter for KFVS 12, won Miss Illinois 2021, on June 19.

Twenty-five women, between the ages of 17 and 25, competed for the title.

The top five finalist included Hanson, who was Miss Northern Suburbs, Miss Heartland Breana Bagley, Miss Southern Illinois Janna Harner, Miss Capital City Sheridan Hurtig, and Miss Chicago Monica Nia Jones.

Held at the Marion Cultural and Civics Center, the four day competition was divided into four sections. There was a talent portion, a private interview, an evening wear/social impact portion, and an on-stage interview.

Hanson also won the Alpha Onstage Interviewer, the Alpha Talent winner, and the Alpha Preliminary Evening Gown.

The Omega Talent award went to Jones, the Omega Onstage Interview went to Harner, and the Omega Preliminary Evening Gown Award went to Bagley.

There were also several awarded given out throughout the night.

Jones won the Photogenic award and the Carolyn Paulus Talent Award.

The Nancy Foote Interview Award was won by Harner.

Quality of Life Finalists included Harner, Hanson, and Bagley.

Miss Springfield Brianna Legner, was the STEM winner, Miss Heart of Illinois Lauren Magri, was the runner up.

Miss Mississippi Crown Isha Jog won the Women in Business award.

Miss Blackhawk Valley Sophie Remmert and Miss Capital City Sheridan Hurtig tied for the vocalist award.

Hanson scored the Linda Kay Fischer Community Service award and Academia award.

Miss Central Illinois Morgan Hollon won the Women in Medicine award.

Paige Olin, Miss Macomb, won the entrepreneur award.

Hanson is now on the road towards Miss America.

