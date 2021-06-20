Heartland Votes
Heartland organizations celebrate Juneteenth, following federal recognition

By Noelle Williams
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People are celebrating the latest holiday, Juneteenth. It’s not the first year the day’s been celebrated, but this year there is a new excitement.

“What better day than Juneteenth to celebrate our liberation and just being Black,” Paris Newson, Co-owner of 20. N Pacific said.

Juneteenth is recognized as an important day by many in the Black Community. It is the day the last enslaved slaves heard news of the emancipation. Over a century later, it’s now a national holiday.

Newson said this is their second year celebrating Juneteenth, with food and music.

“Giving spaces for Black voices and Black people to just be themselves is incredibly important. So, on Juneteenth we need to bring the entire community together really just to celebrate each other,” Newson said.

Makenya Owens, Community Coordinator with One City, said they planned to celebrate the holiday before the bill was signed. They have 28 vendors for their second annual Juneteenth celebration.

“I think it’s important in every community just to be able to acknowledge our past and celebrate where we are today,” Owens said.

Nearly 200 years ago the last enslaved persons were freed. It is now a holiday, but a lot of people here in the Heartland don’t know its significance. Newson and Owens explained they plan to change that.

“It’s an opportunity for us to move forward as a country and a day everybody to really acknowledge the wrongs of the past. Move forward in t a direction where everybody has voice and everybody can truly exercise their freedom,” Owens said.

They plan to help educate people on the history event one day at a time.

“There’s still a long way to go and a lot of work to do but it’s an awesome step in the right direction,” Newson said.

A man makes pottery at the River Campus Summer Arts Festival in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Hundreds attend Summer Art Festival in Cape Girardeau
