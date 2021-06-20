Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Get ready for a roller coaster ride!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
We are going to be on one of those weather ‘roller coaster rides’ over the next few days as we heat up today and then watch temps drop sharply as we get into the work week. Southwest winds and lots of sunshine will push air temps into the low to mid 90′s this afternoon. Dew points near 70 will put the H.I. near or just above 100 by afternoon. Tonight will remain warm and breezy as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest; a few showers and storms are possible toward daybreak.

Monday will be an unusual first day of calendar summer, as a strong cold front pushes through from NW to SE. Bands of showers and thunderstorms still look likely...with some strong storms possible especially over southeastern counties. The front will move in early enough that temps won’t recover much before cooler and drier northwest winds move in...so highs on Monday will likely range from the 70s north to 80s south! Rain and clouds should be moving out by evening...with clearing and much cooler conditions overnight. Tuesday will be mainly clear and unusually pleasant....before we gradually warm up during the second half of the week. Humid, showery conditions will return by the end of the week.

