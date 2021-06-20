Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Strong cold front on the way!
By Brian Alworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
A quick change is on the way as a strong (for summer) cold front pushes through early Monday from northwest to southeast. Tonight will likely remain mainly dry, warm and breezy. But clouds, showers and thunderstorms will develop quickly Monday morning along and just behind the front as it moves in from the northwest. Behind the front, it will turn breezy and cooler with more rain showers moving in for the afternoon and evening. Because of the morning arrival of the front, the severe storm threat will be pretty low....but not zero. Rainfall coverage looks pretty good for tomorrow, which is good news since it’s been so dry. Some moderately heavy downpours are possible, but amounts should not be excessive.

Behind the front, some abnormally cool and dry air will blow in for a couple of days. Monday night through about Wednesday night will be unusually pleasant. Tuesday will be the coolest day, with highs near 80. By Thursday, the pattern begins to shift again and it will become quickly warmer and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms look likely again from Friday into at least the beginning of the weekend....as another upper system moves in.

