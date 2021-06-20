Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.(Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A driver slammed into spectators Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims’ injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

“We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School,” spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel. “All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence. ... It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.”

Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to a “tragic event.” The department said the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Officials confirmed the bear was first spotted in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday,...
Bear spotted again at Rend Lake
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs off the market and under contract after cash offer

Latest News

Squirrel causes power outage in Cape Girardeau
Squirrel causes power outage in Cape Girardeau
Juneteenth event held in Marion, Ill.
Juneteenth event held in Marion, Ill.
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese
Kids and adults even got the chance to get inside the vehicles and see how the vehicles work.
Perry Park Center hosts Touch-a-Truck event