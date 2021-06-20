Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service until further notice.

The ferry shut down around noon on Sunday, June 20, due to accumulated sand that is blocking access to the Missouri Landing.

The sediment has filled in along the Missouri shoreline, preventing the ferry from being able to load and unload vehicles.

Captain Jeremy Newsom is optimistic a contractor with a long-reach track hoe capable of moving the sediment could be at the site within a few days.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling (731) 693-0210 or clicking here. .

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

