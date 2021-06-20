Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed till further notice.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed till further notice.
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service until further notice.

The ferry shut down around noon on Sunday, June 20, due to accumulated sand that is blocking access to the Missouri Landing.

The sediment has filled in along the Missouri shoreline, preventing the ferry from being able to load and unload vehicles.

Captain Jeremy Newsom is optimistic a contractor with a long-reach track hoe capable of moving the sediment could be at the site within a few days.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling (731) 693-0210 or clicking here. .

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
Ryder, who was representing the Windy City, scored top talent.
Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen crowned in Marion, Ill.
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River
AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert issued for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys, suspect armed and dangerous
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

AMBER Alert
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys, suspect
A multiple vehicle crash is blocking the west bound lanes of I-24 in McCracken County.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks west bound lanes of I-24 at .5mm
The Bi-County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, June 20.
Bi-County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 case
2 found dead after boating accident on Ohio River.
2 brothers found dead after boating incident on Ohio River