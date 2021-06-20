Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. reporting a body in the Dan River.

The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.

One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
Ryder, who was representing the Windy City, scored top talent.
Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen crowned in Marion, Ill.
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs off the market and under contract after cash offer

Latest News

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas
The Bi-County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, June 20.
Bi-County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 case