AMBER Alert issued for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys, suspect considered armed

By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 13 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two abducted Centerville, Missouri boys.

Grant Baker, 7, and Carter Baker 9, were last seen with Jason Wayne Baker, 43.

Both boys are described as white.

Baker is described as white with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He weighs 250 pounds is 6′0.

The boys and Baker were last seen traveling southbound on Highway 21 from south of Centerville.

They are believed to be traveling in a white Chevrolet truck with a possible license plate of 0WDV42.

Baker shot the boy’s mother and then fled with the children.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

No not approach him and contact police.

