AMBER Alert issued for 2 Centerville, Mo. boys, suspect considered armed

CENTERVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two abducted Centerville, Missouri boys.

pic.twitter.com/vfWnWrAVaE — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) June 20, 2021

Grant Baker, 7, and Carter Baker 9, were last seen with Jason Wayne Baker, 43.

Both boys are described as white.

Baker is described as white with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He weighs 250 pounds is 6′0.

The boys and Baker were last seen traveling southbound on Highway 21 from south of Centerville.

AMBER ALERT 2021-10 WEA: CENTERVILLE MO WHITE CHEVROLET TRUCK MO LICENSE 0WDV42 Updates will be posted as they are known. Refresh this page or click the following link to ensure that you are viewing the latest alert information: https://t.co/UoXX3KuSxA — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) June 20, 2021

They are believed to be traveling in a white Chevrolet truck with a possible license plate of 0WDV42.

Baker shot the boy’s mother and then fled with the children.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

No not approach him and contact police.

