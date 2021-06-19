Heartland Votes
Advertisement

State asks Tennessee rescue squads to join search for Summer Wells

Officials continue to ask for only professionals to aid in the search of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications posted that a statewide call-out has been requested via the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads to aid in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Sunday marks five days since the little girl went missing from her Hawkins County home.

Friday, her father spoke to WVLT News as TBI officials continued to search the area around the home.

Thursday, Don Wells issued a written statement to CBS affiliate WJHL saying he believes his daughter was kidnapped while playing outside.

Officials continue to search the area, investigating 113 tips as of Saturday afternoon and searching nearly 700 acres as of Friday night.

The statewide call out for search teams comes as officials continue to ask that the public not search on their own, and only give credible tips via 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Officials confirmed the bear was first spotted in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday,...
Bear spotted again at Rend Lake
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for parts of southeast Missouri...
First Alert: Heat advisory issued for today

Latest News

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
The Bi-County Health Department reported four more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 19.
4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson Co.
Breakfast Show Headlines 6/19
Breakfast Show Headlines 6/19
Competitors from across Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties showed up at Country Place Assisted...
Kelso assisted living center residents judge BBQ contest