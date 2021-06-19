Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Park Center hosts Touch-a-Truck event

By Mike Mohundro
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to the Touch-a-Truck event in Perryville on Saturday.

Different cars, trucks and machinery were available for kids and adults to discover and learn about, including police cars, tractors, ambulances, a helicopter and more.

People said it was a successful event where a lot of questions were asked and a lot of people were interested in the vehicles.

“We have a community that really does support what police, fire, EMS, all emergency services and city services really,” Perryville Assistant Police Chief Bill Jones said. “And they want to know what’s going on and we’re more than happy to show them the equipment because after all, it’s their equipment.”

Perryville Recreation Supervisor Tessa Bollinger said this promotes community involvement with the parks and recreation department, plus allows people to see the services they pay for with their taxes as well.

“Taxpayers can see what they’re providing, the public works vehicles, the parks and rec vehicles, fire, police, they’re all out here with us so they get to see it and get a close up of all that,” Bollinger said.

Kids and adults even got the chance to get inside the vehicles and see how the vehicles work.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Officials confirmed the bear was first spotted in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday,...
Bear spotted again at Rend Lake
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for parts of southeast Missouri...
First Alert: Heat advisory issued for today

Latest News

Squirrel causes power outage in Cape Girardeau
Squirrel causes power outage in Cape Girardeau
Juneteenth event held in Marion, Ill.
Juneteenth event held in Marion, Ill.
A man makes pottery at the River Campus Summer Arts Festival in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Hundreds attend Summer Art Festival in Cape Girardeau
Ryder, who was representing the Windy City, scored top talent.
Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen crowned in Marion, Ill.