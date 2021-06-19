Perry Park Center hosts Touch-a-Truck event

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to the Touch-a-Truck event in Perryville on Saturday.

Different cars, trucks and machinery were available for kids and adults to discover and learn about, including police cars, tractors, ambulances, a helicopter and more.

People said it was a successful event where a lot of questions were asked and a lot of people were interested in the vehicles.

“We have a community that really does support what police, fire, EMS, all emergency services and city services really,” Perryville Assistant Police Chief Bill Jones said. “And they want to know what’s going on and we’re more than happy to show them the equipment because after all, it’s their equipment.”

Perryville Recreation Supervisor Tessa Bollinger said this promotes community involvement with the parks and recreation department, plus allows people to see the services they pay for with their taxes as well.

“Taxpayers can see what they’re providing, the public works vehicles, the parks and rec vehicles, fire, police, they’re all out here with us so they get to see it and get a close up of all that,” Bollinger said.

Kids and adults even got the chance to get inside the vehicles and see how the vehicles work.

