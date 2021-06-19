Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen crowned in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - For many women and girls, winning pageant is a dream. On June 18, Kylie Ryder was crowned Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen 2021.

The Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen pageant was held at the Marion Cultural and Civics Center.

Eighteen teens between the ages of 13 and 17 competed in a private interview, active wear competition, talent competition, evening gown competition, an on-stage question, and scholastic achievement.

Ryder, who was representing the Windy City, scored top talent.

Olivia Egert, representing Quad City, was the first runner up.

The second runner up, Isabella Parra, who represented Kankakee County, claimed the entrepreneur award and Teen in Action award.

Shelby Rose, of Quincy, was the third runner up, and was the top scorer in the interview portion.

Miss Springfield, Allie Bowlyou, was the fourth runner up.

The fifth runner up, Elizabeth Weidner was from central Illinois.

Ryder will spend the next six months working to serve the State of Illinois, and will go on to compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

