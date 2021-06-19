Hundreds attend Summer Art Festival in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The River Campus Summer Arts Festival brought in hundreds of people on Saturday.

This event brought in a variety of art for kids and adults to enjoy.

This includes dance, music, arts and crafts, art galleries, and a variety of stations that people can enjoy and interact with.

“They see so many different aspects of creativity,” Nancee Flowers “We were inside watching acrobats and a dance group and then they see how to make things, how to create, how to repurpose.”

“It’s just different crafty ideas which I would have never thought of,” Lora Estes said. “I’m working this booth where you just take magazine strips and you make paper beads out of them. Everyone’s look different, this is just stuff where you could just do this at home, it doesn’t cost a lot of money. Just throw it together and have something for the kids to do at home when they’re bored this summer driving everybody nuts and they have something to do.”

The River Campus Summer Arts Festival would not be possible without sponsors including Southeast Missouri State University, Saint Francis Healthcare, Southeast Health, Parks and Recreation and more.

