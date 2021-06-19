Heartland Votes
Heartlanders take precautions during extreme heat

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is one of the leading weather-related...
According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, accounting for hundreds of fatalities every year.(Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Noelle Williams
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. It accounts for hundreds of fatalities every year.

It’s expected to see more people outside of the house this Father’s Day weekend.

“We’re just trying to find shade, stay cool, and go to the lake and try to go swimming if we can,” Missy Smith said.

If you plan to go outside or even camp this weekend, like Smith and her family, health officials say it’s best to watch for heat-related illnesses, like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes.

“We just packed a whole lot of water. I told the kids not soda since it dehydrates you anyway,” said Smith.

Health officials with the CDC recommended staying in cool areas and keeping hydrated.

They say these groups are the most vulnerable:

  • Young children and infants,
  • People age 65 and older,
  • People who are overweight and overexert during work or exercise,
  • People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation.

Alicia and Dickie Stephens traveled from St. Louis to Trail of Tears in Jackson, Mo. to camp for the holiday weekend. They said they had no idea it would be this hot.

“Normally, always, when we camp, no matter what, we at least get one rain storm, always for 35 years, it’s always been that way,” Alicia Stephens said.

However, they explained most campers are cautious in these conditions.

“We’ve got the AC, we’ve got Gatorade and water. We’ll take a walk by the river, go to the lake and cool off. It’s out first time here, so it’s like an adventure,” they said.

For more information on the weekend weather, you can visit the First Alert Weather App, or visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness or https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html for more heat safety tips.

