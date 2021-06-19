First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A hot and moderately humid weekend is shaping up, before the pattern shifts again heading into the work week. Most of the area should stay sunny and dry today, but there is a chance of some outflow showers and thunderstorms moving south into our northern counties at times this morning and again this afternoon or evening. The area most threatened looks to be along I-64 in Southern Illinois. This area is under a slight risk of severe from SPC. Otherwise, highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90′s, with dew points near 70. It will be breezier on Sunday.

On Monday the upper pattern shifts and a strong cold front pushes through from NW to SE. This will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Behind this system we’ll have a couple days of cooler and less humid conditions (Monday night thru about Wednesday night) before warmer and more humid air begins to push back in from the west late next week. A long way off, but currently the last weekend of June is looking mostly dry and pleasant.

