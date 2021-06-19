First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A cluster of strong thunderstorms near St. Louis this evening is expected to weaken as it moves southeast toward northern parts of the Heartland. None the less, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out from near Ste. Gen and Perryville in SE MO east toward the I-64 region of Southern Illinois. Otherwise, most of tonight and tomorrow should be warm and dry. Lows tonight in the low 70s will heat up quickly tomorrow with mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will be in the 90 to 95 range, with dew points near 70 pushing the H.I. to around 100 by mid-afternoon.

Big changes on the horizon as a strong upper trough drives a cold front through the area on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely with this front during the day. A few strong storms will be possible. Cooler and much less humid air will blow in behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday....before we heat/humid back up late in the week. Friday will bring another chance of showers before yet another cold front brings slightly cooler weather again for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.