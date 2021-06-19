Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

One more hot day?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cluster of strong thunderstorms near St. Louis this evening is expected to weaken as it moves southeast toward northern parts of the Heartland. None the less, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out from near Ste. Gen and Perryville in SE MO east toward the I-64 region of Southern Illinois. Otherwise, most of tonight and tomorrow should be warm and dry. Lows tonight in the low 70s will heat up quickly tomorrow with mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will be in the 90 to 95 range, with dew points near 70 pushing the H.I. to around 100 by mid-afternoon.

Big changes on the horizon as a strong upper trough drives a cold front through the area on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely with this front during the day. A few strong storms will be possible. Cooler and much less humid air will blow in behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday....before we heat/humid back up late in the week. Friday will bring another chance of showers before yet another cold front brings slightly cooler weather again for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
Officials confirmed the bear was first spotted in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday,...
Bear spotted again at Rend Lake
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for parts of southeast Missouri...
First Alert: Heat advisory issued for today

Latest News

It is shaping up to be a hot and humid weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weekend
First Alert Weather 6 a.m. 6/19
First Alert Weather 6 a.m. 6/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and dry for most areas over the weekend.