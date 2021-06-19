FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weekend

(KFVS) - It is shaping up to be a hot and humid weekend.

Most of the area should stay sunny and dry today, but there is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms moving into our northern counties throughout the day.

The area most threatened looks to be along I-64 in Southern Illinois.

This area is under a slight risk of severe from SPC.

Otherwise, highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s, with dew points near 70.

It will be breezier on Sunday.

On Monday the upper pattern shifts and a strong cold front pushes through from NW to SE.

This will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Behind this system we’ll have a couple days of cooler and less humid conditions (Monday night thru about Wednesday night) before warmer and more humid air begins to push back in from the west late next week.

Currently the last weekend of June is looking mostly dry and pleasant.

