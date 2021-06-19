11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle along Highway 67 north of Corning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 67, near Highway 328.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said the church van was from Tennessee, but he did not know if the van was headed to or from a church camp. The vehicle was a commercial vehicle carrying fish, Miller said.

The majority of the people who were injured were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Poplar Bluff and Paragould.

Miller said two people were airlifted in critical condition to LeBonheur and Regional One in Memphis due to their injuries.

All of the people injured in the crash were on the church bus, Miller said.

IDrive Arkansas said all lanes were blocked in the area due to the crash but have now been cleared.

Clay Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on U.S. Highway 67 approximately 0.4 miles northeast of State Highway 328 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) June 19, 2021

