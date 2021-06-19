Heartland Votes
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says

Van from the First United Pentecostal Church in Union City, Tenn.
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle along Highway 67 north of Corning, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller. Miller said Arkansas State Police, emergency crews and local authorities responded to the scene.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle along Highway 67 north of Corning, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 67, near Highway 328.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said the church van was from Tennessee, but he did not know if the van was headed to or from a church camp. The vehicle was a commercial vehicle carrying fish, Miller said.

The majority of the people who were injured were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Poplar Bluff and Paragould.

Miller said two people were airlifted in critical condition to LeBonheur and Regional One in Memphis due to their injuries.

All of the people injured in the crash were on the church bus, Miller said.

IDrive Arkansas said all lanes were blocked in the area due to the crash but have now been cleared.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

