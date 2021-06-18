Wildlife adventure tours offered in southern Illinois

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Are you looking to get a taste of nature in southern Illinois? Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame winner Les Winkeler is offering to take people out on wildlife adventure tours.

Winkeler, the owner of Winkleler’s Wings and Wildlife, said his main objective is to try to put the animals in front of you.

He has three different expeditions to choose from.

You can visit the Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildfire Area, Mermet Lake and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge or Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Winkeler said the best part is the memories you come home with after the tour.

He recommends bringing a camera or renting one of his.

“If you’re not familiar with how to use a 35 millimeter camera, I’ll give you a little ten of 15 minute mini lesson and so far all my clients who haven’t been real adapt with a camera have learned very quickly and have really taken some nice stuff home,” said Winkeler.

Winkeler believes observing birds you wouldn’t normally see makes the experience rewarding.

Early Friday morning at Mermet Lake was just one example.

“Just driving in we had Wood Ducks all around us and if you’ve never seen a Wood Duck, look it up,” said Winkeler. “It’s one of the most beautiful birds in North America. We have had Great Egrets flying all around us, we have had Great Blue Herons,” he said.

For more information about Winkeler’s tours, you can visit his website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.