Very Warm and Humid Today

Heat Advisory This Afternoon......
By Lisa Michaels
Updated: 32 minutes ago
A big warm up this morning with temperatures in the 70s and uncomfortable dew points outside. This is being brought to the Heartland by southwesterly winds. Warm winds will pick up in intensity by the afternoon with gusts between 20-25mph. Mostly sunny skies and the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A heat advisory in in effect for our northern counties from 1pm-7pm today for temperatures reaching 107F. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s.

A storm complex to our north could bring a few storms into northern counties of the Heartland in southern Illinois. Most activity should be weakening by the time it reaches our area; however, if a stronger storm were to move in, we could see damaging winds and hail. This will be something to watch tonight and into early Saturday morning. A second round of storms to our north tomorrow could bring a few isolated showers/storms into some eastern counties on Saturday. Most areas will remain dry over the weekend with rain chances increasing late Sunday into Monday. Storms on Monday could be strong to severe so we will watch closely entering next week.

After the cold front moves through, drier, cooler, and more comfortable air will set in.

-Lisa

