Ill. residents could win up to $1M in vaccine lottery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois residents who received a COVID-19 vaccination have a shot at being a millionaire.

Those who received their shot will be automatically entered into the lottery.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the state is launching the “All in for the Win” vaccine lottery.

Anyone 18 and older is automatically entered in a series of lottery drawing with the total of $7 million to give away. Prizes will be cash payments between $100,000 to $1 million.

“So many of us actually went a head and did the responsible thing, we went ahead and got the vaccination so I’m a bit surprised,” said Illinois resident Vicki Short.

Short said she believes the state has other financial woes to worry about.

“And I think we have some challenges here in Illinois with our budget and have for years. I think it’s great we’re doing what other states are doing but I don’t really understand it,” said Short.

The money for the lottery comes from the federal American Rescue Plan. The State received more than $8 billion in federal funding.

Peter Young stated he would love to win that chunk of change, but, “I can’t handle needles, but if you can, great idea.”

“Those who are going to get vaccinated I think are going to get vaccinated,” said State Senator Terri Bryant. “Those who are not are not. And incentivizing the vaccine I’d like to see whether or not the incentives that are being offered are working or not.”

Why all of a sudden are they doing this, why didn’t they do this when vaccines came out?

“Yeah, I mean, we’re going to have to ask the governor that. Obviously it’s his plan,” said Bryant.

Bryant said she would rather see the money go elsewhere.

“The relief money that needs to come needs to go to the businesses that were shut down for long periods of time,” she said.

Vicki Short said she hopes to win the lottery, but she isn’t sold on the idea that it will get more people to take the vaccine.

“If it does motivate people, great to go get the first vaccination or the second be, great but I don’t know much its going to actually do that,” said Short.

The first drawing begins on July 8, and those will continue into August with multiple drawings in-between.

