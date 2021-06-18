Southern Ill. first responders receive part of $3.3M small equipment grant
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - First responders in Illinois received a total of $3.3 million from a small equipment grant.
Some southern Illinois departments were on the list:
Alexander County
- Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Department - $26,000
- McClure-East Cape Girardeau Fire Protection District - $23,757.50
Franklin County
- Coello Volunteer Fire Department - $26,000
Gallatin County
- Equality Fire Department - $26,000
Hamilton County
- McLeansboro Fire Department - $25,031.92
Jackson County
- Carbondale Fire Department - $6,771.41
- Murphysboro Fire Department - $8,388
- Vergennes Fire Department - $25,990
Jefferson County
- Jefferson Fire Protection District - $25,638
Johnson County
- Cypress Volunteer Fire Department - $25,868
Massac County
- Brookport Fire Department - $26,000
Perry County
- Du Quoin Fire Department - $25,300
- Pinckneyville Fire Protection District - $26,000
Pulaski County
- Olmsted Fire Department - $25,795.47
Union County
- Ware-Wolf Lake Protection District - $25,972
Williamson County
- Energy Fire Department - $22,700
- Hurst Fire Department - $25,550.80
- Lake Egypt Fire Protection District - $25,979
- Williamson County Fire Protection District - $26,000
You can click here to see the full list.
The 2021 Small Equipment Grant Program awarded money to 149 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal received 448 applications, requesting around $10.5 million in funding for this grant period.
The grant program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each to buy small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
“The funding we received from the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant Program will help our department replace aging turn out gear,” said McLeansboro Fire Chief Jim Morris. “Like numerous other departments across the state, finding sources of funding has been tough. The new gear will allow our firefighters to operate safely on the firegrounds and provide them peace of mind while they are protecting the community.”
Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply.
All of them were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years before applying.
