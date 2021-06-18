Southern Ill. first responders receive part of $3.3M small equipment grant

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - First responders in Illinois received a total of $3.3 million from a small equipment grant.

Some southern Illinois departments were on the list:

Alexander County

Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Department - $26,000

McClure-East Cape Girardeau Fire Protection District - $23,757.50

Franklin County

Coello Volunteer Fire Department - $26,000

Gallatin County

Equality Fire Department - $26,000

Hamilton County

McLeansboro Fire Department - $25,031.92

Jackson County

Carbondale Fire Department - $6,771.41

Murphysboro Fire Department - $8,388

Vergennes Fire Department - $25,990

Jefferson County

Jefferson Fire Protection District - $25,638

Johnson County

Cypress Volunteer Fire Department - $25,868

Massac County

Brookport Fire Department - $26,000

Perry County

Du Quoin Fire Department - $25,300

Pinckneyville Fire Protection District - $26,000

Pulaski County

Olmsted Fire Department - $25,795.47

Union County

Ware-Wolf Lake Protection District - $25,972

Williamson County

Energy Fire Department - $22,700

Hurst Fire Department - $25,550.80

Lake Egypt Fire Protection District - $25,979

Williamson County Fire Protection District - $26,000

You can click here to see the full list.

First responders put their lives on the line every single day. So I'm pleased to award $3.3M in small equipment grants to 149 fire depts and EMS providers across Illinois. I'd like to thank our first responders for continuing to keep our families safe.

https://t.co/oJcvqN7yUa — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 18, 2021

The 2021 Small Equipment Grant Program awarded money to 149 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal received 448 applications, requesting around $10.5 million in funding for this grant period.

The grant program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each to buy small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

“The funding we received from the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant Program will help our department replace aging turn out gear,” said McLeansboro Fire Chief Jim Morris. “Like numerous other departments across the state, finding sources of funding has been tough. The new gear will allow our firefighters to operate safely on the firegrounds and provide them peace of mind while they are protecting the community.”

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply.

All of them were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years before applying.

