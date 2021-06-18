SIU Foundation provides $1.1M grant to Fermentation Science Institute

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Foundation provided a $1.1 million grant to the Fermentation Science Institute.

The money will be used to advance research and partnerships.

“There is groundbreaking research and student development happening within the walls of the McLafferty Annex,” said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. “Our Board of Directors recognizes the opportunity and views this as a major step toward fulfilling the potential of the program.”

As part of the planned expansion, Chicago-based Ravinia Brewing Company plans to locate a production facility within the McLafferty Annex. This would provide revenue to support the academic program and provide training for students.

In addition, Ravinia plans to provide contract brewing and packaging services to regional breweries.

In order to accommodate the brewery, the building at the McLafferty Annex needs critical infrastructure upgrades.

The funding from the Foundation will allow FSI to move forward in developing the facility to house the Faye Minor MaGill teaching kitchen and sensory laboratory, and pilot facilities for brewing, distilling and cheesemaking.

“Making these infrastructure upgrades to the building is the next important step to fully realizing the FSI program’s potential. We will soon have a vertically integrated hub of interdisciplinary research and training opportunities in the areas of fermentation and value-added agriculture,” said Matt McCarroll, director of the FSI. “This facility will provide training opportunities for SIU students and support new businesses across the region and state. This project will enhance the FSI’s curriculum and put SIU in a position to become a national leader in the field.”

The McLafferty Annex is located between the University farms and campus, at the corner of Poultry Center Road and McLafferty Road.

