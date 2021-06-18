Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU Foundation provides $1.1M grant to Fermentation Science Institute

The SIU Foundation donated a $1.1 million grant to the Fermentation Science Institute, located...
The SIU Foundation donated a $1.1 million grant to the Fermentation Science Institute, located in the McLafferty Annex.(Southern Illinois University Foundation)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Foundation provided a $1.1 million grant to the Fermentation Science Institute.

The money will be used to advance research and partnerships.

“There is groundbreaking research and student development happening within the walls of the McLafferty Annex,” said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. “Our Board of Directors recognizes the opportunity and views this as a major step toward fulfilling the potential of the program.”

As part of the planned expansion, Chicago-based Ravinia Brewing Company plans to locate a production facility within the McLafferty Annex. This would provide revenue to support the academic program and provide training for students.

In addition, Ravinia plans to provide contract brewing and packaging services to regional breweries.

The SIU Foundation donated a $1.1 million grant to the Fermentation Science Institute, located...
The SIU Foundation donated a $1.1 million grant to the Fermentation Science Institute, located in the McLafferty Annex.(Southern Illinois University Foundation)

In order to accommodate the brewery, the building at the McLafferty Annex needs critical infrastructure upgrades.

The funding from the Foundation will allow FSI to move forward in developing the facility to house the Faye Minor MaGill teaching kitchen and sensory laboratory, and pilot facilities for brewing, distilling and cheesemaking.

“Making these infrastructure upgrades to the building is the next important step to fully realizing the FSI program’s potential. We will soon have a vertically integrated hub of interdisciplinary research and training opportunities in the areas of fermentation and value-added agriculture,” said Matt McCarroll, director of the FSI. “This facility will provide training opportunities for SIU students and support new businesses across the region and state. This project will enhance the FSI’s curriculum and put SIU in a position to become a national leader in the field.”

The McLafferty Annex is located between the University farms and campus, at the corner of Poultry Center Road and McLafferty Road.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
Bear spotted in southwest area of Rend Lake
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Pool died on June 12 while on active duty and will be interred on June...
State flags at half-staff in honor of western Ky. National Guard soldier
The State of Illinois announced a new, $10 million vaccine lottery on Thursday, June 17.
Illinois announces new $10M vaccine lottery
A fake body was found in Bollinger County, Mo.
Prank 911 call leads to fake body found in Bollinger County, Mo.
A new vaccine lottery was announced for Illinois residents.
Ill. vaccine lottery