Sick, dying birds reported in Ky.

Birds with swollen eyes (like the one seen here), crusty discharge and as neurological signs...
Birds with swollen eyes (like the one seen here), crusty discharge and as neurological signs have been reported in Jefferson, Kenton and Boon Counties.(Ginger Rood | Source: Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYDFWR) has received reports of sick and dying birds in three counties.

Birds with swollen eyes, crusty discharge and neurological signs have been reported in Jefferson, Kenton and Boon Counties.

Residents in these counties have been asked to stop feeding birds until further notice.

Wildlife agencies in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia have reported similar problems.

What is causing the bird deaths and illness is unknown at this time.

KYDFWR has sent more than 20 samples to a lab in Georgia for testing.

Wildlife officials said it appears blue jays, common grackles and European starlings are the species affected so far, but other species could be affected as well.

Residents in every Kentucky county are asked to report their observations of dead or sick birds here and to follow the following recommendations:

  • Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10 percent bleach solution immediately, then weekly thereafter
  • Avoid handling birds, but wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary
  • Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution
  • If removing a dead bird, place it in a sealable plastic bag and dispose it in a secure outdoor trash receptacle

For more information on how to help protect birds click here.

