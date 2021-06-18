Road rage shootings on the rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More people are back on the roads has led to higher aggression behind the wheel and a rise in road rage shootings.

So far this year (as of June 7), a person has been killed or injured in a suspected road rage shooting about every 18 hours here in the United States. That’s according to Everytown for Gun Safety, using data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Rese Bryant dealt with a scary road rage situation Wednesday while driving through Downtown Cleveland.

“I had a guy cut me off, and then I slammed on my brakes, and I hit my head on the steering wheel,” Bryant told 19 News. “It was crazy.”

Another recent road rage incident in Northeast Ohio ended in a shooting.

On June 2, a mailman was shot on Cleveland’s east side after an argument with another driver.

According to Cleveland police, U.S. Postal Carrier Luthor Pettit Jr. said another driver accused him of hitting his side-view mirror in the 1400 block of E. 88th Street just after 3 p.m.

The suspect then walked back to his car, grabbed a gun, and fired several shots at Pettit before fleeing the scene.

Pettit collapsed on the ground and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect remains on the loose.

A day after that incident on the east side of Cleveland, another road rage situation involving a gun happened in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.

A woman was driving near Euclid and E. 9th when she said she was cut off. She said she honked her horn, and when she did, she said the other driver pulled out a gun and started firing at her. She thankfully wasn’t hit.

Also, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, over the past year, there have been an average of 42 people killed or injured in a road rage shooting every month. That’s nearly double the average for the four years prior.

And this really puts it into perspective. Five years ago, about 250 people were shot and killed or injured in a road rage incident. Fast forward to this year, and we’re almost at that number, and we’re only halfway through 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.