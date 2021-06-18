Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Road rage shootings on the rise

By Kristin Mazur
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More people are back on the roads has led to higher aggression behind the wheel and a rise in road rage shootings.

So far this year (as of June 7), a person has been killed or injured in a suspected road rage shooting about every 18 hours here in the United States. That’s according to Everytown for Gun Safety, using data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Rese Bryant dealt with a scary road rage situation Wednesday while driving through Downtown Cleveland.

“I had a guy cut me off, and then I slammed on my brakes, and I hit my head on the steering wheel,” Bryant told 19 News. “It was crazy.”

Another recent road rage incident in Northeast Ohio ended in a shooting.

On June 2, a mailman was shot on Cleveland’s east side after an argument with another driver.

According to Cleveland police, U.S. Postal Carrier Luthor Pettit Jr. said another driver accused him of hitting his side-view mirror in the 1400 block of E. 88th Street just after 3 p.m.

The suspect then walked back to his car, grabbed a gun, and fired several shots at Pettit before fleeing the scene.

Pettit collapsed on the ground and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect remains on the loose.

A day after that incident on the east side of Cleveland, another road rage situation involving a gun happened in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.

A woman was driving near Euclid and E. 9th when she said she was cut off. She said she honked her horn, and when she did, she said the other driver pulled out a gun and started firing at her. She thankfully wasn’t hit.

Also, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, over the past year, there have been an average of 42 people killed or injured in a road rage shooting every month. That’s nearly double the average for the four years prior.

And this really puts it into perspective. Five years ago, about 250 people were shot and killed or injured in a road rage incident. Fast forward to this year, and we’re almost at that number, and we’re only halfway through 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
Bear spotted in southwest area of Rend Lake
A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for parts of southeast Missouri...
First Alert: Heat advisory issued for Friday
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Micky Bailey struggled with kidney failure for years. Now, with a new kidney, her health is...
Wappapello, Mo. woman donates kidney to coworker

Latest News

Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt speaks to reporters after being announced as the next attorney...
Gov. Parson, AG Schmitt send letter back to Department of Justice, respond defiantly over gun law
Gov. Parson, AG Schmitt send letter back to Department of Justice over new gun law