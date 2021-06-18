Heartland Votes
Man arrested in connection to Carbondale home burglary

Robert Lee Blair, 52, was charged with residential burglary.
Robert Lee Blair, 52, was charged with residential burglary.
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a home burglary.

Robert Lee Blair, 52, of Carbondale, was charged with residential burglary.

On Friday, June 18, around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 800 block of West Walnut Street.

When they arrived, officers say they found the front door was damaged and someone was inside the home. They said the suspect tried to run out the back door, but was quickly arrested.

Blair was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

