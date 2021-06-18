Malden Police searching for missing beloved ‘night watch’ Lt. Roach

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Malden Police Department is dearly missing one of their companions on duty at their headquarters.

The department has a ‘night watch’ Lieutenant, which happens to be a cat named Roach.

He has been a member of the Malden Police Department family for approximately four years.

However, right now, Lt. Roach can not be found.

The police department said Lt. Roach took an unexpected ride on a patrol car when it left the station at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, June 14.

The cat rode on the cruiser for about five blocks and then jumped off the vehicle at the intersection of Douglas and Park Streets.

He was last seen running west on Park Street.

Lt. Roach has black fur with a small white spot on his chest and was last seen wearing a blue collar with a handcuff charm.

The police department said they are praying for his safe return.

Anyone who has seen Lt. Roach is asked to contact the Malden Police Department at 573-276-2211 or 573-276-2212.

