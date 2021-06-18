Kelso assisted living center residents judge BBQ contest

KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents at an independent living center judged a barbecue contest on Friday, June 18.

Competitors from across Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties showed up at Country Place Assisted and Independent Living for the friendly competition.

It was a fun activity for the residents also. They judged ribs to see which ones were the best.

The staff said it was a good reason for the residents to get out.

“We are doing this to have something for our residents to look forward to,” said Tasha Griffin, director of nursing. “It’s good for them to get out and be able to have something to do.”

This is the second year that Country Place has held the barbecue cookout contest.

