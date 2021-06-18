Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kelso assisted living center residents judge BBQ contest

Competitors from across Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties showed up at Country Place Assisted...
Competitors from across Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties showed up at Country Place Assisted and Independent Living for the friendly competition.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents at an independent living center judged a barbecue contest on Friday, June 18.

Competitors from across Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties showed up at Country Place Assisted and Independent Living for the friendly competition.

It was a fun activity for the residents also. They judged ribs to see which ones were the best.

The staff said it was a good reason for the residents to get out.

“We are doing this to have something for our residents to look forward to,” said Tasha Griffin, director of nursing. “It’s good for them to get out and be able to have something to do.”

This is the second year that Country Place has held the barbecue cookout contest.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Officials confirmed the bear was first spotted in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday,...
Bear spotted again at Rend Lake
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

First responders in Illinois received a total of $3.3 million from a small equipment grant.
Southern Ill. first responders receive part of $3.3M small equipment grant
Kansas City kayaker attempts to break Mississippi speed record
Kansas City kayaker attempts to break Mississippi speed record
Documentary explores Perryville's sinkholes, caves
Documentary explores Perryville's sinkholes, caves
SIU Foundation provides $1.1M grant to Fermentation Science Institute
SIU Foundation provides $1.1M grant to Fermentation Science Institute
Traci Lynn Martin puts her boat into the river in Grand Tower heading towards Cape Girardeau.
Kansas City kayaker attempts to break Mississippi River speed record