ISP trooper hurt after SUV hits patrol car
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after his patrol car was hit from behind.
The crash happened on Interstate 74 in Shelby County at 2:48 a.m. ISP Indianapolis says Master Trooper Jeremy Basso was parked with his emergency lights on in a closed lane working behind a construction crew when his patrol car was struck by a Ford Explorer.
ISP said the Explorer had been in the closed lane for approximately a half mile before the crash and crashed through several traffic barrels marking the lane closure.
Basso was able to get out of the wrecked vehicle on his own and call for help. He was taken to
The 21-year-old driver of the Explorer was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
