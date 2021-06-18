ISP trooper hurt after SUV hits patrol car

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after his patrol car was hit from behind.

The crash happened on Interstate 74 in Shelby County at 2:48 a.m. ISP Indianapolis says Master Trooper Jeremy Basso was parked with his emergency lights on in a closed lane working behind a construction crew when his patrol car was struck by a Ford Explorer.

ISP said the Explorer had been in the closed lane for approximately a half mile before the crash and crashed through several traffic barrels marking the lane closure.

An Indiana State Police trooper working in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near Indianapolis was seriously injured after his patrol car was struck from behind by an SUV. (Source: Indiana State Police)

Basso was able to get out of the wrecked vehicle on his own and call for help. He was taken to

The 21-year-old driver of the Explorer was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

