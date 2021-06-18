Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hot and dry for most areas over the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing hot and dry conditions across the area with most areas in the lower to middle 90s at the time of this writing. Temperatures will cool slowly this evening through the 80s. There is a slim chance we could see a pop up storm or two across our northern counties. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Over the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. There will be a slim chance for a pop up storm most most areas will be dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex
Officials confirmed the bear was first spotted in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday,...
Bear spotted again at Rend Lake
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very Warm and Humid Today
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/18/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/18/2021
First Alert Weather @ 4 p.m. 6/18/2021
First Alert Weather @ 4 p.m. 6/18/2021
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/18.
First Alert forecast at noon on 6/18