Hot and dry for most areas over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing hot and dry conditions across the area with most areas in the lower to middle 90s at the time of this writing. Temperatures will cool slowly this evening through the 80s. There is a slim chance we could see a pop up storm or two across our northern counties. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Over the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. There will be a slim chance for a pop up storm most most areas will be dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

