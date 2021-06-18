First Alert: Heat advisory issued for today

(KFVS) - Southwesterly winds will make the Heartland feel very hot and humid on Friday.

Wake-up temps are very warm in the 70s.

Today will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90.

A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Heat index values of 105-110 degrees is expected in the advisory area and values of 95-105 degrees elsewhere.

This afternoon will also be windy with gusts between 20-25 mph.

Tonight into early Saturday morning, a storm complex north of the Heartland could bring a few storms into the northern counties of southern Illinois.

Storm activity should weaken by the time it reaches our area, however, if a stronger storm does move in, damaging winds and hail are possible.

We will be watching this closely.

Overnight, lows will be muggy in the mid 70s.

On Saturday, a second round of storms north of the Heartland could bring a few isolated showers and storms to some of our eastern counties.

Most of the Heartland will remain dry and hot over the weekend, but rain chances increase late Sunday into Monday.

Storms on Monday could be strong to severe.

