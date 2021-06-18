Deputies responding to 911 call discover fake body in Bollinger Co., Mo.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 911 call about a body found in rural Bollinger County appears to be nothing but a possible prank and no one is really laughing.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 about a human body on a roadway.

The caller said they saw what looked like a body on County Road 872 in an area known as Artesian Well.

When deputies arrived, they found a large piece of plastic tape sealed with duct tape.

After opening up the plastic, deputies discovered a figure disguised as a human body.

The figure had clothing that was stuffed with trash. A photo shows the disguised figure also had what appears to be boots.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham stated this was a “rather disturbing and unnecessary prank.”

The discovery is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 573-238-2633.

North Bollinger County Fire Protection District First Responders and Bollinger County EMS also responded to the scene.

