Deputies responding to 911 call discover fake body in Bollinger Co., Mo.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 911 call about a body found in rural Bollinger County appears to be nothing but a possible prank and no one is really laughing.
Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 about a human body on a roadway.
The caller said they saw what looked like a body on County Road 872 in an area known as Artesian Well.
When deputies arrived, they found a large piece of plastic tape sealed with duct tape.
After opening up the plastic, deputies discovered a figure disguised as a human body.
The figure had clothing that was stuffed with trash. A photo shows the disguised figure also had what appears to be boots.
Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham stated this was a “rather disturbing and unnecessary prank.”
The discovery is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 573-238-2633.
North Bollinger County Fire Protection District First Responders and Bollinger County EMS also responded to the scene.
