Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City of Carbondale to host public meeting on proposed expansion of residential TIF

The city is asking for residents’ input on the proposed expansion of Carbondale’s TIF #2....
The city is asking for residents’ input on the proposed expansion of Carbondale’s TIF #2. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is asking for residents’ input on the proposed expansion of Carbondale’s TIF #2.

Carbondale residents were invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

On April 27, the city council approved a professional services agreement with Moran Economic Development to lead the process of expanding TIF #2 to include portions of three residential neighborhoods including the Arbor District, Northeast District and Northwest District.

The city said the purpose of TIF Districts is to help municipal governments stimulate redevelopment in a designated area.

By expanding an existing TIF District to include adjacent residential areas, financial incentives can be extended to property owners and developers in the impacted areas.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
Bear spotted in southwest area of Rend Lake
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for parts of southeast Missouri...
First Alert: Heat advisory issued for Friday
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

The State of Illinois announced a new, $10 million vaccine lottery on Thursday, June 17.
Illinois announces new $10M vaccine lottery
A fake body was found in Bollinger County, Mo.
Prank 911 call leads to fake body found in Bollinger County, Mo.
A new vaccine lottery was announced for Illinois residents.
Ill. vaccine lottery
One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex