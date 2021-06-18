City of Carbondale to host public meeting on proposed expansion of residential TIF

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is asking for residents’ input on the proposed expansion of Carbondale’s TIF #2.

Carbondale residents were invited to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

On April 27, the city council approved a professional services agreement with Moran Economic Development to lead the process of expanding TIF #2 to include portions of three residential neighborhoods including the Arbor District, Northeast District and Northwest District.

The city said the purpose of TIF Districts is to help municipal governments stimulate redevelopment in a designated area.

By expanding an existing TIF District to include adjacent residential areas, financial incentives can be extended to property owners and developers in the impacted areas.

