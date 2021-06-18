Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex

One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.
One person was shot at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex on Friday, June 18.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to police, they received a call that a person was shot around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18.

It happened at Cape Meadows Apartments off of E. Cape Rock Drive.

Police are on scene at Cape Meadows Apartments in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Police are on scene at Cape Meadows Apartments in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(Google Maps)

According to Sargent Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they found an adult male was shot in the lower torso.

As first responders helped the victim, police said they learned the suspect had left the area.

Sgt. Hann said they tracked the suspect in a white SUV to downtown Cape Girardeau.

Police pulled over the suspect in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Police pulled over the suspect in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.(KFVS)

They pulled the suspect over and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
Bear spotted in southwest area of Rend Lake
Kenneth Gould, formerly of Alton, Mo., prime suspect in 65-year-old double homicide in Montana
DNA evidence leads to Alton, Mo. man in 65-year-old murder case
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for parts of southeast Missouri...
First Alert: Heat advisory issued for Friday
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

The State of Illinois announced a new, $10 million vaccine lottery on Thursday, June 17.
Illinois announces new $10M vaccine lottery
A fake body was found in Bollinger County, Mo.
Prank 911 call leads to fake body found in Bollinger County, Mo.
A new vaccine lottery was announced for Illinois residents.
Ill. vaccine lottery
The city is asking for residents’ input on the proposed expansion of Carbondale’s TIF #2....
City of Carbondale to host public meeting on proposed expansion of residential TIF