1 in custody in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to police, they received a call that a person was shot around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18.

It happened at Cape Meadows Apartments off of E. Cape Rock Drive.

Police are on scene at Cape Meadows Apartments in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Google Maps)

According to Sargent Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they found an adult male was shot in the lower torso.

As first responders helped the victim, police said they learned the suspect had left the area.

Sgt. Hann said they tracked the suspect in a white SUV to downtown Cape Girardeau.

Police pulled over the suspect in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. (KFVS)

They pulled the suspect over and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.