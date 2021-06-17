What you need to know June 17
(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 17.
First Alert Weather
A storm complex just north of the Heartland could push into southeast Missouri during the morning and early afternoon today.
Heavy rain and very gusty winds will be the biggest threat.
Various models predict this system will collapse and not make it into the Heartland, so we will be monitoring this closely.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and much warmer.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s and southerly winds will make it feel more humid.
Tonight, temps will be warm with lows in the 70s.
Friday will have more cloud cover and stronger southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph.
It will also be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.
The weekend is looking drier, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out.
Rain and storm chances increase heading into Monday as a stronger front pushes into the Heartland.
Some storms cold be strong to severe.
Making headlines
- Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash involving a Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy and another car.
- Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for the murder of three Kentuckians.
- The House voted 415-14 Wednesday to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, and he is expected to sign it into law.
- The City of Carbondale is taking steps to repair headstones damaged by vandals at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
- Nearly 40 million families are set to receive monthly child tax credit payments beginning July 15, as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopened a popular swimming beach on Table Rock Lake after new testing showed lower levels of E. coli.
- As case numbers decline and states reopen, the potential final stage in the U.S. campaign to vanquish COVID-19 is turning into a slog, with a worrisome variant gaining a bigger foothold and lotteries and other prizes failing to persuade many Americans to get vaccinated.
- The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back the low-interest-rate policies that have helped fuel a swift rebound from the pandemic recession but have also coincided with rising inflation.
- The evacuation order stands for a third night for Rockton residents who live a mile from the ChemTool fire site, as the last of the flames flicker out.
- Some drivers are avoiding the traffic jams caused by the closure of the I-40 bridge by crossing the river at Caruthersville.
Trending web stories
- A research project found consumers are willing to subscribe to 7 streaming services, paid or free, before the hassle of keeping track of log-ins and passwords just becomes too much.
- Memphis police are searching for the suspects involved in a semi-trailer theft at a Bass Pro Shop Monday morning that resulted in nearly two dozen stolen firearms.
- A woman caught on camera attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio over her drink order was charged with assault and ordered to not to return to the McDonald’s location.
- Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.