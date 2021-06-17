Heartland Votes
What you need to know June 17

Flower gardens might need a little extra water as the Heartland heats up again!
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 17.

First Alert Weather

A storm complex just north of the Heartland could push into southeast Missouri during the morning and early afternoon today.

Heavy rain and very gusty winds will be the biggest threat.

Various models predict this system will collapse and not make it into the Heartland, so we will be monitoring this closely.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and much warmer.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s and southerly winds will make it feel more humid.

Tonight, temps will be warm with lows in the 70s.

Friday will have more cloud cover and stronger southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph.

It will also be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.

The weekend is looking drier, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

Rain and storm chances increase heading into Monday as a stronger front pushes into the Heartland.

Some storms cold be strong to severe.

This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Multiple Herrin police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Herrin City Park on...
Herrin police investigate report of shots fired at city park
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted
A recent inspection found that the the Mayfield Creek Bridge has been damaged by overweight...
KYTC orders Graves County Bridge closed and barricaded
Christian Richard Martin, a former airplane pilot from Christian County, has been convicted for...
Christian County man convicted of triple murder
Both Laurel Police Department and Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for recruits for...
KSP investigates car crash involving Marshall County Deputy