Warming Things Up!

Temperatures sitting in the 60s this morning with some clouds across the sky. A storm complex off to our north has increased chances of pushing into southeast Missouri during the morning and early afternoon today. The biggest threat will be heavy rain and very gusty winds. If this were to occur, temperatures will be cooler in our western counties by the afternoon. Various models are also predicting this system collapse and not make it into the Heartland so we will monitor this closely. Overall, many areas will experience mostly sunny skies and temperatures climb into the low/mid 90s. A warm front will lift over us today bringing back southerly winds and making it feel more humid.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures in the low 70s. There will be slightly more cloud cover on Friday and stronger southerly winds gusting up to 20mph. It will be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.

The weekend is trending drier, although a few showers and storms still can’t be ruled out. Increased chances of rain/storms heading into Monday as a stronger front moves in. Some could be strong to severe.

-Lisa

