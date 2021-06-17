Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warming Things Up!

Chance of storms this morning...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures sitting in the 60s this morning with some clouds across the sky. A storm complex off to our north has increased chances of pushing into southeast Missouri during the morning and early afternoon today. The biggest threat will be heavy rain and very gusty winds. If this were to occur, temperatures will be cooler in our western counties by the afternoon. Various models are also predicting this system collapse and not make it into the Heartland so we will monitor this closely. Overall, many areas will experience mostly sunny skies and temperatures climb into the low/mid 90s. A warm front will lift over us today bringing back southerly winds and making it feel more humid.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures in the low 70s. There will be slightly more cloud cover on Friday and stronger southerly winds gusting up to 20mph. It will be the warmest day of the week with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.

The weekend is trending drier, although a few showers and storms still can’t be ruled out. Increased chances of rain/storms heading into Monday as a stronger front moves in. Some could be strong to severe.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 271 on Tuesday morning which will limit the powers of county...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill limiting powers of county health officials, bans vaccine passports
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Swimmer nearly drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins, rescued by other park visitors
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The heat is building back into the Heartland.
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/16/2021
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/16/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/16/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/16/2021
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The heat and humidity build back into the Heartland