Wappapello, Mo. woman donates kidney to coworker

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - A pair of coworkers in Puxico now share a bond that most of us don’t.

Donating a kidney is not a quick process, but one Wappapello woman said it’s worth it for a friend in need.

“Words can’t describe what it’s like for somebody to give of themselves, I mean that’s all giving on their part,” Micky Bailey said.

Micky Bailey suffered from kidney failure for years.

She received a kidney from her niece in 2005, but she knew something else needed to be done.

“There were issues with it from the beginning,” Bailey said.

Her family tried to give her a new one.

“For whatever reason it didn’t work out. They either had a problem where they couldn’t donate or their blood didn’t match so I had just kind of given up, I had thought well, I’m headed for dialysis,” she said.

Things turned around for Bailey when one day at work she heard her coworker Angie Hensley wanted to help out.

“I just knew I was a match; I just had a feeling I was going to be a match,” Angie Hensley said.

The doctors confirmed it and the surgery started in March.

Now almost three months later, Hensley and Bailey said it all worked out smoothly.

“I’m actually in better health than I was before,” Hensley said.

“I feel so good, I haven’t felt this good in a long time I don’t even know how long you know it’s just really changed my life,” Bailey said.

The whole process brought the two closer.

“We’re blood sisters now,” Hensley said.

“If you know anyone on dialysis and you’re an able-bodied person with two kidneys, think about sharing that spare because someone needs it,” Bailey said.

If you’re interested in donating a kidney or want to know what the process looks like, you can click here to contact the National Kidney Foundation to find out more.

